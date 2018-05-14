The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicked off in Sochi on Monday, RIA Novosti reported.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Armenian new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other member states’ representatives attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urges parties to intensify the development of integration processes.

“It is important to continue the development of the integration processes. In our opinion, there are good opportunities for close cooperation on nuclear and renewable energy, ecology, medicine, space, tourism, sports. It would be useful to pay more attention to social, humanitarian, education cooperation through interregional and cross-border links,” Putin noted.

The parties are expected to vote for granting Moldova the status of state observer.