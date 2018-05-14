The head of the United Nations says he is worried about the news coming from Gaza, "with the high number of people killed," AP reported.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concerns Monday in Vienna, as clashes were taking place along the Israeli-Palestinian border and senior aides to US President Donald Trump were in Jerusalem celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy there.
Guterres said, "I'm particularly worried about the news coming from Gaza with the high number of people killed."
The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.
The Gaza Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon that the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire had risen to 37.