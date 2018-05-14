Armenia looks forward to constructive work with Kyrgyzstan not only within Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), but also in bilateral format, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the margins of EEU summit in Sochi.

According to him, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have established warm relations.

”We must work on strengthening the economic ties between our countries. We are committed to energetic and positive work,” Armenian PM said.

Jeenbekov congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister.

“I am convinced that friendly relations between our countries will be strengthened and developed,” he added.