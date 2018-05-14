The narrow format session of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) starts with quite a saturated agenda, Kremlin reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of the session. He once again congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the head of the country. “Expanding efforts in the direction of creating a common market of goods and services, development of industrial ties and cooperation, harmonization of financial and monetary policies and creation of new and productive transport routes are among the priorities”, Vladimir Putin noted.

The Russian President noted that there are already a number of achievements in the organization uniting the 5 countries.

“Internal trade turnover rises, supply of goods and services to the 3rd countries expands, export infrastructures improve, new joint ventures are being established, long-term innovative projects are launched”, the Russian President added.

Speaking about the agenda of the narrow format session agenda, Vladimir Putin highlighted the issue of granting Moldova with a status of an observer state, which can be implemented today.