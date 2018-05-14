YEREVAN. – The first Japanese Ambassador to Armenia, Eiji Taguchi, concluded his mission and will soon return to his homeland.
“Hikari”, an Armenian-Japanese scientific and cultural center in Yerevan, hosted a farewell ceremony attended by the ambassador and his wife.
“It was a great honor for us to cooperate with you. I am sure during your years in Armenia you have made many friends,” said the head of the center Karine Piliposyan.
The ambassador, in turn, thanked the audience for the contribution to the Armenian-Japanese relations.
“When I came here, I did not expect that there are so many people in Armenia interested in Japanese culture and language. Over the past year, the embassy has sought to hold more cultural events in Yerevan and other cities. In Japan, they believe that the basis of cooperation is a cultural understanding between people. Returning to Japan, I will remain a great friend of Armenia,” the ambassador said.