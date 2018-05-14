The opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem will create instability in the region, said spokesperson for Palestine President, Nabil Abu Rdeineh.
“With this step, the US administration has canceled its role in the peace process and has insulted the world, the Palestinian people and the Arab and the Islamic nation and it has created incitement and instability,” Reuters reported quoting Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesperson.
As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, at least 41 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,000 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.