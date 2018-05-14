It is necessary to resolve disputes by civilized means instead of exchanging mutual complaints via mass media. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the relevant statement during the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi on 14 May, BelTA reported.
Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that the programs on forming the common markets of natural gas, oil, and oil products were not ready for the top level discussion again.
“Let's hope we will be able to sign these fundamental documents at least by the end of this year. Don't accuse Belarus of it. We've agreed that we will resolve this issue. It means it has to be resolved,” said the Belarus president.