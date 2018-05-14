Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry criticized the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, Xinhua reported.
"Nobody should be allowed to act in this manner and unilaterally revise agreements enshrined in the decisions of the international community," Lavrov said here at a joint press conference with Shoukry.
Shoukry said that the United States "betrayed" the peace process by opening an embassy in Jerusalem.
"This decision will have its negative consequences for the peace process and the possibility to reinitiate the dialogue between the two parties," he said.