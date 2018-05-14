Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan and European People's Party (EPP) President Joseph Daul discussed Armenia-EU relations in the framework of Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership agreement.

"Today I met EPP President Joseph Daul in EPP headquarters. I breifed President about recent developments in Armenia and the current state of play. We discussed the further involvement of our Party in EPP activities as well as future of Armenia-EU relations in the framework of Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership agreement," Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.