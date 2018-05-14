Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris

Maria Zakharova: Russia reserves right to respond to EU’s expansion of anti-Russian sanctions

Armen Ashotyan and EPP's chairman discuss EU-Armenia cooperation

EU's Mogherini calls for "utmost restraint" amid Gaza protest deaths

Next EAEU summit will be held in St. Petersburg

Nikol Pashinyan expresses confidence over strengthening relations with Kyrgyzstan

Nazarbayev urges EAEU leaders to discuss connection of Black and Caspian Seas by navigation channel

Putin invites EEU, Moldova leaders to visit World Cup in Russia

Belarus president calls for civilized resolution of disputes in EAEU

UN head worried about 'high number of people killed' in Gaza

Moscow comments on US embassy opening in Jerusalem

Russia's President speaks about Eurasian Union’s achievements

Lavrov says situation on Iran nuclear deal is a crisis

Japan’s first ambassador to Armenia concludes his mission

Palestine: US Embassy in Jerusalem may create instability

Pashinyan confirms Armenia’s commitment to international obligations

Putin: EAEU leaders agree to grant observer status to Moldova

Pashinyan: Armenia is determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan

US opens embassy in Jerusalem

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi

Nalbandian addresses diplomats: Cold numbers and facts show huge amount of work

Pashinyan: Armenia and Belarus should use untapped potential

Merkel: NATO's 2% defense spending target not some fetish

Security service provides details on Bangladesh citizens who entered Armenia from Azerbaijan’s Nakhijevan

Dollar drops in Armenia

NATO hopes to hold another NATO-Russian council meeting

Lukashenko: There are no problems in relations with Armenia

Artak Ananyan has been appointed as the Interim Chairman of the Management Board of Ardshinbank

IMF: Reduction in interest rates helped GDP growth reach 7.5 percent in Armenia

EU expands sanctions on Russia

7 Palestinians killed in protests on Israeli border

Armenia citizen injured in Georgia road accident undergoes surgery

Eurasian Economic Union to sign deal with China, Iran

Oldest Armenia resident dead at 117

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan discuss upcoming Eurasian summit

PM Pashinyan to President Putin: No one doubts importance of Armenia-Russia relations

Person found dead in Yerevan house basement

Putin: Armenia is Russia’s closest partner and regional ally

Armenia PM and Russia president meet in Sochi

Man found dead in Yerevan animal barn

Dodon invites Armenia PM to visit Moldova

PM Pashinyan to President Dodon: Armenia is ready to give new impetus to relations with Moldova

Karabakh army soldier severely wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia Premier Pashinyan meets with Eurasian Economic Commission chief Sargsyan

New Armenia PM in Russia, meets with Moldova president

New Armenia diaspora minister: We will carry out huge immigration and repatriation

2 Armenia citizens hospitalized after road accident in Georgia

Yerevan man brutally kills brother for insulting him

Georgia interior minister apologizes to protesters

Israel PM urges all countries to follow US’ example and move their embassies to Jerusalem

Armenia PM arrives in Sochi, welcomed by local Armenian community

Iranian leader congratulates new Armenia PM

Armenia PM leaves for Sochi (VIDEO)

Pashinyan: Our task is to boost economic ties with Iran

Armenia PM: Government should undertake necessary reforms in various areas

Moldova president plans to meet with new Armenia PM

France looks forward to working with new Armenia government

French ambassador: It's time for EU to take care about defending its own interests

New Armenia PM invites famous economist to visit Armenia

French Interior Ministry holds urgent meeting on Paris knife attack

Jerusalem strengthens security measures ahead of US Embassy opening

New Armenian minister worked as investigator

Paris knife attack perpetrator identified

Facebook activates Safety Check after Paris knife attack

Armenian PM receives UK Ambassador (PHOTO)

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen dies after 35 years in prison

Macron on Paris attack: France once again pays price of blood

Trump: Senate should get funding done before August break

Suspect in Paris knife attack born in Chechnya

At least 10 killed in 2 church explosions in Indonesia

Iran welcomes stability and peace in Armenia

Trump says Iran military budget went up because of nuclear deal

One dead, four wounded in Paris knife attack

Mane Tandilyan and Artak Zeynalyan to be replaced by Hovik Aghazaryan and Hayk Kojoryan

Israel closes Gaza's only crossing for goods

4 dead, 22 injured in Turkey bus accident

North Korea’s nuclear test site to be publicly dismantled on May 23-25

Third teenage girl is raped and burned alive in India in one week

Nikol Pashinyan attends Wine Festival

Vigen Sargsyan hands Armenia's military flag to Davit Tonoyan

Artsvik Minasyan appointed Minister of Economic Development and Investments

Erik Grigoryan to head Armenian Ministry of Nature Protection

Lilit Makunts to head Ministry of Culture of Armenia

Ashot Hakobyan appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Arsen Torosyan appointed Armenia Health Minister

Levon Vahradyan appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister

Artur Khachatryan appointed Minister of Agriculture

Artur Grigoryan appointed Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Atom Janjughazyan appointed Minister of Finance

Hrachya Rostomyan appointed Armenia Minister of Emergency Situations

Artak Zeynalyan appointed as Minister of Justice

Mane Tandilyan appointed as Minister of Labor and Social Affair

Mher Grigoryan appointed Deputy Prime Minister

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed Foreign Minister

Armenia's new education and science minister introduces his first working day

Armenia's Police Chief: Corruption should be ruled out in units conducting external service

Merkel: Israel's security is part of Germany's state policy

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle 'set to boost UK economy'

ARF to have 2 ministers in new Armenia government