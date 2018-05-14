Moscow reserves the right to give a tit-for-tat response to the European Council’s decision to blacklist five more Crimean officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, TASS reported.
"The European Union’s new measures once again demonstrate its real attitude to Crimea’s population, to their interests and aspirations. Forgetting the high principles of democracy and human rights, Brussels is stubbornly seeking to ‘punish’ those who organized democratic expression of will on the Crimean peninsula," she stressed. "It looks like that the positive changes in Crimea after 2014 give no peace of mind to EU officials, especially in contrast to the situation in Ukraine, where people feel deceived by the European Union, which once promised them a ‘better tomorrow.’"
According to the Russian diplomat, it is clear to all in the European Union that the anti-Russian sanctions, which "have turned into ritualistic demonstration of EU ‘solidarity,’" are futile. "Their only practical outcome is accumulation of ‘irritants’ hampering mutually beneficial dialogue and cooperation with Russia," she said.
"The Russian side reserves the right to give a tit-for-tat response to the European Union’s yet another unfriendly step," Zakharova added.
On May 14, the European Council supplemented its blacklist with the names of five members of Crimea’s and Sevastopol’s election commissions who had organized presidential elections in Crimea in 2018.