Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left Brussels to pay a working visit to Paris on May 14, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

Mammadyarov is expected to meet with the co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group in Paris on May 15.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as recent events in Armenia will be discussed at the meeting.