North Korea has begun the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, whose closing is slated from May 23 to 25, 38 North website reported.
“Commercial satellite imagery from May 7 provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway,” it informed.
According to the website, several key operational support buildings have been razed, and some of the rails for the mining carts have been removed.
“Other more substantial buildings around the facility remain intact, including the two largest buildings at the Command Center, and the Main Administrative Support Area,” it added. “Moreover, no tunnel entrances appear to have yet been permanently closed.”
As per 38 North, this may be because it was announced that the final dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground would be witnessed by foreign journalists and would involve the “collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.”