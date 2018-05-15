STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic; NKR), the OSCE Mission Wednesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni Region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.