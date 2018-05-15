YEREVAN. – Rector of the Shirak State University Sahak Minasyan has resigned, and deputy rector Yervand Serobyan will serve as acting rector, Education Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said.
The minister said he had met with the parties and said the atmosphere of mutual insults is “unacceptable”.
The rector resigned after 10 days of protest actions in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city. The demonstrators, among them supporters of dismissed professors and students, were demanding resignation of Sahak Minasyan.