Three-day mourning has been declared in Turkey in connection with the killing of dozens of people in the Gaza Strip on Monday, and as a result of the shots that were fired at the Palestinians who were protesting the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Turkey has undertaken several measures regarding the killing of these Palestinians, who were protesting against Israel, reported the Turkish state-run TRT radio and television.

Aside from declaring three-day mourning, Turkey has called for a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the protests in Gaza, Israeli soldiers killed 59 and injured 2,770 Palestinians.

Turkey has already recalled its ambassador to Israel, and had a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.