STEPANAKERT. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, on Tuesday received a group of students from the Diplomatic School of Armenia.

Mayilian briefed these students on the peculiarities of the diplomatic activities of Artsakh, as well as on the main functions of the Central Office of the Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Representations of Artsakh in foreign countries, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the FM touched upon the priority directions of Artsakh’s foreign policy; in particular, the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and pacific settlement of its conflict with Azerbaijan.

In addition, Mayilian lauded the high level of cooperation between the two Armenian states in foreign policy, and he stressed the importance of coordinated work in resolving pan-Armenian matters.

Separately, the Artsakh FM responded to the questions posed by the visiting students.