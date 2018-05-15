YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday introduced new first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan as well as deputy PMs Tigran Avinyan and Mher Grigoryan to the government staff.
First, Pashinyan congratulated them for being included in the new government and wished them success, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We have important work to do, and we must justify the hopes of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and of the Armenian people because we shouldn’t forget that we are here [in the new Armenian government] by the people’s decision, and we shall leave here again by their decision,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “We must implement effective steps. And if we are convinced in the accuracy of any step—considering the [respective] existing arguments, we shall share them with the public and be able to convince them in the same way as we have been convinced ourselves.”
In the new PM’s words, the people of Armenia must sense that they are the most important source in decision-making in the country.
He stressed, however, that the new government of Armenia shall not go along a populistic path, and that it shall have the people’s mandate when carrying out all of its activities.
“They [the people] should be convinced that we are taking the more effective steps,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.
Also, he thanked the now former deputy PMs for the work they have done.