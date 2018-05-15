YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he introduced newly appointed Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the ministry staff.
The PM noted that the diplomatic corps is one of Armenia’s established organizations and added that it enjoys trust among the people, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Pashinyan thanked now former FM Edward Nalbandian for the work he has done in this capacity.
“The motive behind proposing Mr. Mnatsakanyan the [foreign] minister’s position was as follows: to ensure the political changes’ smoothness for the MFA and the diplomatic corps [of Armenia],” the new Premier said, in particular. “I believe we shall work earnestly in the near future because there are very major issues on the foreign policy agenda of Armenia, and which have important and vital significance for the Republic of Armenia. Armenia’s normal development, security, and international standing depend on our position regarding those issues.”
Pashinyan stressed that Armenia’s international standing is quite high, and that it is a good opportunity to turn it into foreign policy achievements.
The new PM added, however, that the diplomatic corps of Armenia shall be kept as much away as possible from the impact of political changes, and that this is a good means for the efficient organization of work.