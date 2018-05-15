The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) supports blogger Alexander Lapshin’s relentless fight to achieve justice in connection with the persecution by Azerbaijan, IFJ said in a statement.

According to the statement, many journalists continue to be persecuted in Azerbaijan. In 2005, IFJ, together with the European Federation of Journalists, sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, urging to release seven journalists.

Lapshin was arrested in Minsk, Belarus in December 2016 at Azerbaijan’s request for having illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh and was sentenced to three years in prison.

On September 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to pardon Israeli citizen Alexander Lapshin. The blogger reportedly made a suicide attempt in prison.