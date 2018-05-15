Iran will continue fulfilling its obligations on the nuclear deal, while this agreement benefits the country, Rouhani said at a meeting with the new Estonian Ambassador to Iran.

According to him, Iran will remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal if its interests were protected, IRNA reported.

The US damages other countries by destructive and irrational actions, said Rouhani, adding that all countries, including the EU should confront the US.

As reported earlier, Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran. However, Trump noted that the United States is ready to conclude a new agreement.