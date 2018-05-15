The election campaign program of Selahattin Demirtaş, who is nominated presidential candidate by the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, points to the need for normalizing of Turkey’s relations with Armenia.

The said program noted that if elected president of Turkey, Demirtaş will lift the embargo on, and develop economic and diplomatic relations with, Armenia, according to the Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF).

“We will open without preconditions the Armenian-Turkish border, which is unilaterally closed by Turkey,” reads, in particular, the election campaign program of Selahattin Demirtaş. “We will assist in the pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Selahattin Demirtaş is charged with assisting the “terrorist organization,” insulting the president of Turkey and with several other articles of the Turkish criminal code, and therefore he is imprisoned.

Turkey will conduct snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.