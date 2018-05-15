YEREVAN.- There is no "super Prime Minister" concept here, neither at that time nor now, chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights, Gevorg Kostanyan told reporters on Tuesday.
Asked if RPA is going to introduce amendments to the structure of the government and to limit Nikol Pashinyan's powers in some way, Kostanyan noted that he will not personally initiate a change in the structure or function of the government because, under the current law, the prime minister is a subject of political responsibility.