YEREVAN.- Head of Armenian Ministry of Nature Protection, Erik Grigoryan met with the Ambassador of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kisler and representative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Johannes Dopffel.
Welcoming the guests, Erik Grigoryan expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support provided by the German Government and attached importance to the mutual willingness to put it at a higher level. The Minister of Nature Protection informed the participants about the ongoing and planned programs in the forest sector, stressing that it is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Nature Protection and expressed its expectation that the volume of assistance provided by the German government to the sector will be further increased.
Ambassador of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kisler thanked Erik Grigoryan for ]the meeting and expressed readiness of the German government to support the sphere with greater scope.