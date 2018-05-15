Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK will “consider” imposing sanctions on Russian gas post Brexit, Daily Mail reported.
European Union sanctions on Russia currently exclude oil and gas, but Mr Johnson said he would consider all possibilities once the UK “takes back control of our sanctions policy”.
Mr Johnson made the comments in response to a Commons question from Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake, who urged a tougher stance.
The Thirsk and Malton MP said: “Despite the fact oil and gas exports make up 70% of Russia’s international trade, these are not currently covered under the EU sanction regime due to the high reliance of the EU on Russian gas exports.
“After our exit from the European Union, will this be a sensible extra measure that we might take that might assist with our diplomatic efforts?”
Mr Johnson responded: “We will of course consider all possibilities once we exit the European Union and take back control of our sanctions policy.”