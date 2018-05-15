YEREVAN.- Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Justice, Labor and Social Affairs, Health, Emergency Situations, Agriculture, Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources, Education and Science, Culture, Sports and Youth, Diaspora, Territorial Administration and Development, Economic Development and Investments, as well as Finance ministries. The head of government introduced the newly appointed ministers to the staffs of the ministries.

Prime Minister Pashinyan touched upon issues related to the separate spheres, gave them the opportunity to solve them and gave relevant instructions to the responsible persons. Pashinyan highlighted the importance of improving the efficiency of the public administration system and the implementation of consistent steps in various areas that will promote the development of the sectors, solution of the problems of the citizens and simplification of the services .

Prime Minister wished successful work to the newly appointed members of the government.