YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented newly appointed Minister Arsen Torosyan to the heads of the presented to the structural and separate subdivisions of the Armenia's Ministry of Healthcare. During the meeting Pashinyan raised a vital issue: any citizen who needs medical treatment in Armenia should have a hospital treatment.

He expressed hope that the existing problems will be solved as soon as possible, but with the highest efficiency, on the one hand, not losing valuable time on the one hand, avoiding new problems in a hurry.

The head of government also thanked Minister Levon Altunyan for his work. He wished the newly appointed Minister success in his work.

"Our decisions should not be forced on people or have corruption risks. If we make a decision, then we make sure of the arguments in the necessity and importance of it, "the prime minister said.