Legendary French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93, was discharged from hospital in France, AFP reported.

Last week, the 93-year-old musician fell at his home in the Mouriès commune in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, broke his hand, and damaged his shoulder.

The concerts in Japan and Uzbekistan were postponed indefinitely.

Legendary French singer will reportedly begin his tour from Monaco on June 5.

The singer will celebrate his 94th birthday on May 22.

In April, Aznavour had to cancel his concerts in St. Petersburg and Moscow after he had a muscle spasm.