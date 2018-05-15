Azerbaijani border service has denied entry to a Russian citizen who had survived the Siege of Leningrad due to her Armenian surname, Fontanka reported.
Olga Barsegyan, 81, flew to Baku on the morning of May 13, but the border control of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport examined the passport, took the passenger aside and compiled an act of deportation.
Eleven hours after the arrival, the woman was sent back to Moscow.
Barsegyan was born in Leningrad, survived the blockade and is a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. She currently lives in St. Petersburg.