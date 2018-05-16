YEREVAN. – Newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has submitted to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials of Armenia his annual statement for 2017, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.

“According to that declaration, Nikol Pashinyan does not have real estate and movable property. Instead, he has declared loans that have made up 1 million 427 thousand, 85 thousand 608, and 68 thousand 750 drams at the end of 2017. And his monetary means have made up 791 thousand 800 drams.

“His annual income was 7 million 941 thousand drams, from which 6 million 941 thousand drams are salary, and the 1 million—donation,” wrote Past.

At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 485 drams.