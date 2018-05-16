The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Turkey has called on the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to temporarily return to his country, Anadolu news agency of Turkey reported citing its MFA source.
But a confirmation of this news could not be obtained yet from the Turkish ministry.
The Israeli ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday was summoned to the MFA where he was recommended to temporarily leave the country. Also, he was informed that the Turkish ambassador to Israel will be recalled for consultations over the current developments in the Gaza Strip.