YEREVAN. – After a long interval, the trial into the Sasna Tsrer armed group resumed Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The court declared that laser disks and drives will be examined on this day.

The defense motioned that the court grant defendant Varuzhan Avetisyan’s petition to hold a press conference.

The court, however, stated that the consideration of this motion will be rescheduled.

But the defense objected saying that this motion be considered forthwith.

The trial is held in a jam-packed courtroom, and many of those in attendance are standing.

The Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016.

Several police officers were killed during the standoff.