Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election as Prime Minister of Armenia.
In her message, Dăncilă wished success and democratic progress to Pashinyan and the new Armenian government, and peace and prosperity to Armenia and the entire region.
“I am convinced that relations between Romania and the Republic of Armenia will continue to strengthen in the upcoming period, and based on the traditional friendly and long-term cooperation which our [two] peoples have developed over the years,” also reads the message of congratulations by the Romanian PM.