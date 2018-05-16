STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic; NKR), the OSCE Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north of Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni Region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative, the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.