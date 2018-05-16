Pope Francis expressed concern on Wednesday at the latest developments in the Middle East and urged the peace, Vatican News reported.

“I am very concerned at the escalation of tension in the Holy Land and in the Middle East, and the spiral of violence that is moving away further from the path of peace, dialogue and negotiation,” he said at the general audience in Rome’s St. Peter’s Square.

"I express my great sorrow for the dead and wounded and with prayer and affection I am close to all who suffer. I repeat that the use of violence can never lead to peace. War begets war, violence begets violence,” said Pope Francis urging all parties concerned to ensure that dialogue, justice and peace prevail.

As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced a three-day mourning.