YEREVAN. – A carpet dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of the capital will be presented at the History Museum of Armenia during Museum nights in Yerevan, the head of the tourism department of Yerevan City Hall Gevorg Orbelyan told reporters on Wednesday.
Hand-woven carpet will depict the Yerevan sites.
According to him, the municipal museums, which are in the jurisdiction of the Yerevan City Hall, always take part in the International Museum Day and Museum Night.
Erebuni Museum Archaeological Preserve also plans to hold a number of events, such as a night walk, presentation of folk songs and dances.