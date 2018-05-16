YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday received chairperson Yvonne Chiu and secretary general Jim Poisant of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).

They discussed matters relating to the organizing of the next World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT), and which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in 2019, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In this connection, the PM stressed that the Armenian government will make every effort to organize and host this event at a high level.

Also, Pashinyan noted that the IT sector will be one of the priorities of the government, and he expressed the hope that this sector will become a driving force that pushes Armenia’s economy forward.

Chiu, for her part, highlighted that WITSA looks toward close cooperation with the Armenian government.