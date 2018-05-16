YEREVAN. – The newly appointed Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Tuesday received envoy Andrey Ivanov of the Russian embassy in Yerevan, and the latter’s military and air force attaché Evgeny Bulavintsev.

Tonoyan underscored the Armenian-Russian strategic allied relations in terms of ensuring the military security of Armenia, and assured that these relations will continue to expand and develop, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the current matters regarding bilateral military cooperation and outlined the upcoming tasks.

Also, they exchanged views on regional and international security issues as well as several other matters of bilateral interest.