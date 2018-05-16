YEREVAN. – The judge rejected defense’s motion to commute the preventive measure of arrest that has been handed down regarding the members of Sasna Tsrer armed group.

The judge said the defendants may create obstacles to the investigation and may miss the court hearings.

The decision was negatively welcomed by armed group’s supporters who blocked Arshakunyats Avenue.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016.

Several people—including police officers—were killed during the standoff that lasted numerous days.