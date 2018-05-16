The White House hopes that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place despite Pyongyang's threats, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in an interview with Fox News.
“We’re still hopeful that the meeting will take place and we’ll continue down that path but at the same time we’ve been prepared that these could be tough negotiations. The president is ready if the meeting takes place. If it doesn’t, we’ll continue the maximum pressure campaign that’s been ongoing,” Reuters reported quoting Sanders.
North Korean summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Meanwhile, Pyongyang suspended negotiations with Seoul following US-South Korean joint military exercises, calling them a provocation.
Pyongyang said that North Korea will negotiate with the US if Donald Trump is interested not only in solving the nuclear problem, but also in improving relations with Pyongyang.