European Council President Donald Tusk called US President Donald Trump’s policy “capricious’, AP reported.
According to the source, Tusk ripped into “the capricious assertiveness of the American administration” over Iran, Gaza, trade tariffs and North Korea.
“Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realise that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm,” Tusk tweeted.
“I want leaders to reconfirm that the EU sticks to the deal as long as Iran does. The deal is good for European and global security,” said Tusk.
According to him, the EU member states should be ready to resist the US sanctions that can hit European companies doing business with Iran.