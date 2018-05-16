Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned more than 330 people, many of them youths jailed for demonstrating in recent years, Reuters reported.
Sisi told a youth conference in Cairo broadcasted on state television, he had asked that the interior ministry ensure the pardoned youth prisoners be released within the coming hours.
“We signed off on more than 330 (pardoned), and I ask of the interior minister that these youth spend tonight in their home,” Sisi said.
Wednesday’s pardon will secure the release of 332 people, including two members of Egypt’s Destour Party and a number of prisoners with health problems, state-run news website Al-Ahram Gate reported.