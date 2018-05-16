Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the statements, noting that Palestinians who were killed during clashes in Gaza were terrorists, are outrageous, RIA Novosti reported.
"I can't agree that dozens of civilians, including children, including babies who have been killed during these incidents, are terrorists. I consider that this statement is outrageous," he noted.
Palestinian health officials say more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 10,000 injured by Israeli troops over the past six weeks at a series of protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Sixty died on Monday alone, when 40,000 took part in demonstrations that coincided with the controversial relocation to Jerusalem of the US embassy.