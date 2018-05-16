Saber-rattling of Azerbaijani president does not enhance his credibility and doesn't increase fighting capacity of his army, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Tigran Balayan told Armenian News - NEWS.am, commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's statement.

"Instead, he could say that he is ready to negotiate with the leadership of Karabakh for an early settlement of the conflict," Tigran Balayan said.

As the Azerbaijani mass media informed, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that long-range missiles deployed in Nakhchivan can destroy any enemy military target.