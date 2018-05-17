Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, reflected on the anti-Israeli statements made in recent days by Turkish President—and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman—Recep Tayyip.
“The AKP says ‘terrorist Israel’ in front of camera, [but] it conducts trade [with Israel] behind the camera,” Paylan wrote on his Twitter account.
Erdoğan has severely criticized Israeli authorities for the recent killings of dozens of Palestinians who were protesting against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.