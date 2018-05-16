YEREVAN.- The balanced approach has always been and will be the pillar of Armenia's foreign policy, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told students of the University of Helsinki, who visited Yerevan.
According to the Deputy Minister, Armenia is currently at an important stage. Shavarsh Kocharyan presented in detail the priorities of Armenia's foreign policy, approaches to regional and international challenges, touched upon bilateral relations. The Deputy Minister noted that Armenia has always pursued an Armenia-centric foreign policy, based on the need for ensuring the security of the country, due to its geographical location and historical realities. Shavarsh Kocharyan stressed that balanced approaches have always been and will continue to be a pillar of Armenia's foreign policy, as evidenced by the effective development of Armenia's relations with different integration organizations.
Answering questions of students, the Deputy Minister also presented efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the talks.