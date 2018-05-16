U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday it was unclear if his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would go ahead, and said Washington would insist that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons despite Pyongyang’s threat to pull out of the meeting, Reuters reported.
“We’ll have to see,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if the summit was still on.
“No decision, we haven’t been notified at all ... We haven’t seen anything, we haven’t heard anything,” he added, while saying he would continue to demand denuclearization.
North Korea threw the June 12 summit into doubt on Wednesday, saying it might not attend if Washington continues to demand that it unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons. North Korea also called off high-level talks with South Korea scheduled for Wednesday, blaming U.S.-South Korean military exercises.