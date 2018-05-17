YEREVAN. – MP Karen Karapetyan, ex-PM Karen Karapetyan, and ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan of Armenia had decided to form a new political party, reported Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“According to the information, the new party will fall back on those NA RPA [National Assembly ‘Republican Party of Armenia’ Faction] MPs who will seek in the near future a ‘roof’ outside the [now former ruling] RPA.

“[But] we learned that Moscow did not permit the abovementioned trio to implement that plan. And [now] they are saying to their circles that as long as the condition of the RPA members is very severe, they have decided to temporarily halt the contemplations on a new party,” wrote Zhamanak.