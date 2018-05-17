YEREVAN. – We all need a pause, so we may arrange the matters and deal with their resolution under calm conditions.
The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday told the aforesaid to reporters outside the government building. He noted this commenting on the recent protests in capital city Yerevan, as well as on the problems voiced by those who have assembled outside the government building.
“Of course, this scene has always been during all governments,” Pashinyan said. “We know that [previously,] in many places those [protest] actions were restrained, closed, with the use of pressures. [But] now, that mechanism of pressures doesn’t exist [in Armenia]. People are making use of their right to freedom of expression; that’s normal.
“But on the other hand, I believe that we must realize that the logic of resolving all matters at once can’t work. If we attempt to resolve all matters [at once], we will fail to resolve all matters.”
Subsequently, the PM took letters from those protesting outside the government building and promised to examine them all.