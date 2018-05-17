YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan offered to suspend functioning of surveillance cameras and radars on the roads and to freeze the fines of debtors.
He said the citizens are not capable of paying huge fines that have been accumulated, and there is a need to think about increasing the efficiency of surveillance cameras and radars.
“I think that their functioning has to be suspended temporarily,” Pashinyan said during Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday and instructed the police chief and justice minister to hold discussions and find the solutions.