The EU intends to ensure the presence of its companies in Iran, despite US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We had a thorough discussion on Iran. The 2015 nuclear agreement is an important element of regional peace and security so we decided to support it regardless of the United States’ decision. We pledged to take political measures that would allow our companies to stay in Iran,” TASS reported quoting Macron.

According to him, there is the need to make an additional 2025 agreement on Iranian nuclear program, agreements on ballistic missiles and Iran’s activities in the region.

“Europe showed unity yesterday in recognizing the need to maintain the agreement and Europe’s strategic sovereignty,” Macron added.